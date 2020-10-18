David warner David Warner exemplifies his performance. The left-handed opener did not perform very well in the last match against Chennai Super Kings. The captain of the Sunrisers knows that the 13th season of the IPL has reached the point where the scope of the misses is greatly reduced. The battle for the playoffs has now intensified. In such a situation, it will be difficult for Warner to try to bring his team to victory. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Kane williamson He was the team’s highest run-scorer against Chennai Super Kings. The New Zealand captain had scored 57 off 39 balls. Although Sunrisers were defeated in that match, Williamson’s innings was highly appreciated. Williamson has been given the responsibility to play at number four so that he can keep pace with the less experienced middle order. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Sandeep Sharma Sandeep Sharma’s strength is swing. The Hyderabad bowler took two wickets for just 19 runs in four overs in his last match. The Sunrisers team have lost two matches in a row. She would like to put her whole life to avoid a hat-trick of defeats. Sharma will have to give the Sunrisers team an edge by giving them initial success.

Eoin Morgan The new captain of Kolkata Knight Riders hit a 39-run knock against Mumbai Indians. Also worked with Pat Cummins to shape the innings. Now they have a new challenge. This World Cup winning captain has been given the command in the middle of the season and Morgan’s first attempt will be to keep pace with the team. After this, he will try his best to win his team with a special performance with the bat.

Pat Cummins Pat Cummins performed brilliantly with the bat against Mumbai Indians. This Australian fast bowler scored a brilliant half century. However, Kolkata Knight Riders will want the most expensive foreign player in IPL history to have a real amazing ball. Cummins will have a strong top order batting Sunrisers against players such as David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – Fourth and fifth place teams on the points table of IPL. Victory is very important for both. Sunrisers will try not to have a hat-trick of defeats in any way and on the other hand Kolkata team would like to forget the defeat in the last match against Mumbai Indians. So in this match, which five players are there that can matter a lot.