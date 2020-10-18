A superb innings by Captain David Warner (47 *) helped Hyderabad reach the 35th IPL-13 match against Kolkata in the Super Over but missed out on a win. Kolkata scored 163 for 5 in 20 overs after which the Hyderabad team tied the match by scoring 163 runs for 6 wickets. Hyderabad team could score only 2 runs in the super over and Kolkata achieved the target in 4 balls.
Captain Warner scored 47 runs in his unbeaten innings of 33 balls with the help of 5 fours. Apart from them, Johnny Bairstow contributed 36 and Abdul Samad contributed 23 runs. Kolkata pacer Lockie Ferguson took 3 wickets while Varun Chakraborty, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins got 1–1 wickets each. Earlier, Kolkata opener Shubman Gill scored the highest score of 36 while Captain Eoin Morgan, who was dismissed on the last ball, contributed 34 runs. Morgan and former captain Dinesh Karthik (29 *) shared a 58-run partnership for the 5th wicket. Karthik returned unbeaten on 14 balls with 2 fours, 2 sixes, while Morgan hit 3 fours and 1 six off 23 balls.
Super adventure
Hyderabad 2/2
Hyderabad batsmen – David Warner and Johnny Bairstow, bowlers – Lockie Ferguson
First Ball (wicket): David Warner, Bold
Second ball: Abdul Samad, two runs
Third Ball (wicket): Abdul Samad, Bold
Kolkata 3/0 (4 balls)
KKR batsmen – Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, bowlers – Rashid Khan
First ball: Morgan, no run
Second ball: Morgan, one run
Third ball: Dinesh Karthik, no run
Fourth ball: Dinesh Karthik, two runs (leg bye)
Kolkata won it 5th in 9 matches and now has 10 points. At the same time, Hyderabad has suffered the sixth defeat in as many matches and has 6 points.
