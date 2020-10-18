Abu Dhabi

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has decided to bowl first by winning the toss against Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have made two changes. Basil Thampi has got the first match of the season in the Sunrisers team while Abdul Samad has also returned. Shahbaz Nadeem and Khalil Ahmed have to sit outside. Talking about KKR, Kuldeep Yadav and Lockie Ferguson got their first match of the season and the famous Krishna and Chris Green had to sit out. On the one hand, the captain who won the ODI World Cup title for the first time to England and on the other hand is the team of David Warner, who made Hyderabad the IPL champion. One team is at number four in the points table and the other at number five. Today there is an important contest between the two. Kolkata will try to strengthen their claim to the playoffs by winning this match, while Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to return to the winning track by breaking two consecutive defeats. Both Sunrisers and Kolkata have been battling mainly with their batting. After the defeat against Mumbai Indians in the last match, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan had said that the batsmen will have to take more responsibility. On the other hand, if we talk about Hyderabad, after the top 4, there is a weakness in the batting of the team. Players like Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar will have to take more responsibility. There are no Big Hitters at the end of the innings and this is a major drawback. Talking about Kolkata, Shubman Gill is no longer in that color after playing a few innings. The form of Andre Russell is also a matter of concern. The experiments that KKR did in the previous match did not work. It remains to be seen what strategy Captain Morgan uses for this match.