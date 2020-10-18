SRH vs KKR LIVE Score Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 35th match of IPL-13 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium today. In this match, everyone’s eyes will be on Morgan’s captaincy. After getting captaincy in the day, Morgan captained the team in the evening, but perhaps he had less time. Now they have a reasonable time to make the team’s strategy according to their own. Against Hyderabad running out of the way, handling the team for Morgan will not be much headache. They just have to find the right combination. In the last match, he made some changes, which were not effective. For example, playing Chris Green and getting his first over. This decision went against him.

How Morgan uses the team’s players against Hyderabad remains to be seen. Their worry will be batting. There cannot be a change in the players here, but their mindset can be changed and if Morgan is successful in doing this, then a new form of the team can be seen. Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, all need a different style. As well as how he handles Morgan and Andre Russell, it has to be seen. Russell has not run at all this season.

In bowling, Pat Cummins, famous Krishna, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagerkoti are also doing well. One thing Morgen and the team have to look at here and that is instead of Chineman Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep has been out of the team for a long time. Morgan brings Kuldeep back to the team and how to use them will have to be seen.

At the same time, it is difficult for Hyderabad too. Because batting is also his problem. Now he does not have much left, now he should win every match and how the captain David Warner, who won the title in 2016, motivates the team from here will be the thing to see. For the team to do well, it is important that Captain Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson walk.

Bowling has been good for the team and in the second half, Hyderabad bowling may become more dangerous. Now the spinners can be seen to dominate. In such a situation, Rashid Khan can be a problem for the rest of the team. Mohammad Nabi can also be given a chance and Abhishek Sharma has two young spinners as Abdul Samad.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Eminent Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Siddesh Lad , Pat Cummins, Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green.

Possible playing XI of Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Possible playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.