SRH vs KKR LIVE Score Updates IPL 2020 LIVE Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday in the eighth match of the 13th season of IPL. Like KKR, Hyderabad too had to face defeat in their first match. KKR has veteran T20 batsmen Andre Russell and Eoin Morgan. In the middle order, captain Karthik, Nitish Rana, Morgan and Russell will have to do better than before. If this batting order is followed then it is easy for the team to achieve any target or score big. KKR will also have to improve in bowling.

After the first match of Hyderabad, his weak middle order was exposed. The concern for Captain Warner is that apart from him and Bairstow, whom should he trust with batting. The biggest weapon of the team is Rashid Khan.

In today’s match, the pitch is expected to be helpful for the spinner. Due factor will also work during the second innings, so it is possible that the team that wins the toss will prefer to bowl first. In Abu Dhabi, players are not expected to get any relief from the heat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Ken Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), David Warner (captain), Kane Williamson / Mohammad Nabi, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sidhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan , Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green.

KKR Potential Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Shivman Mavi, P Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.