The 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw another exciting Super Over match. The match was played between Kolkata and Hyderabad. In Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders scored 163 for 5 wickets, batting first. In reply Sunrisers Hyderabad also scored 163 for 6 wickets in the last over of David Warner (47 not out from 33 balls) with the help of 3 fours. In this way the match went to a super over. Here, Lockie Ferguson bowled Dhansu for KKR while David Warner and Abdul Samad were bowled and the team got a target of just 3 runs. Which Morgan and Dinesh Karthik had no problem in making.

IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Kolkata, see the scorecard of the match

Super Over Thrill – Hyderabad 2/2, Kolkata – 3/0

Hyderabad batsman David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Bowler Locky Ferguson

First ball (wicket): David Warner, Bold

Second Ball: Abdul Samad, two runs

Third Ball (wicket): Abdul samad, bold

Kolkata batsman Ian Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Bowler Rashid Khan

First ball: Ian Morgan, no run

Second Ball: Ian Morgan, one run

Third ball: Dinesh Karthik, no run

Fourth ball: Dinesh Karthik, two runs (leg bye)

Locky Ferguson remains the hero of victory

Man of the match Lockie Ferguson performed well. He took the first 3 wickets in the first regular match and played strongly. After this, David Warner and Abdul Samad were dismissed in the super over. That gave KKR a target of just 3 runs. In this way, Lockie took a total of 5 wickets in the match.

Williamson and Bairstow gave a good start

Earlier, chasing the target of 164 runs, Sunrisers Hyderabad fielded a new opening pair. Kane Williamson landed with Johnny Bairstow and the pair were successful. Both added 57 runs in 6.1 overs for the first wicket. This pair was broken by Lockie Ferguson. He got Kane Williamson caught out by Nitish Rana. Kane scored 29 runs in 19 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six.

Then 3 wickets fell like this

The score reached 70 that Johnny Bairstow was caught by Varun Chakraborty in his spin. Bairstow, who was caught out by Russell, scored 36 runs in 28 balls with the help of 7 fours. On this score, Hyderabad got the third blow in the form of young Priyam Garg, who was bowled by Ferguson for 4 runs. Manish Pandey was also bowled by Ferguson. He scored just 6 runs.

Ferguson’s sans Fielding, Samad returned

The team’s 100 runs were completed when Vijay Shankar (7) was dismissed by Pat Cummins. Suddenly the pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad increased after the wicket fell in this manner. Maidan was David Warner, but lacked an experienced batsman at the other end. In the last two overs, Hyderabad needed 30 runs to win. Shivam Mavi, who came to the 19th over, got 12 runs with two fours, but Lockie Ferguson made a great fielding on the last ball and not only stopped the six-ball ball but bounced towards Gill as he went outside the boundary. Abdul Samad (23 off 15 balls) ended with this successful catch.

David Warner and Abdul Samad

This is how match tie happened

Now in the last over, Hyderabad needed 18 runs to win and the ball was with Russell. Captain David Warner hit Hyderabad on the second, third, fourth ball with three consecutive fours. On the 5th ball, Warner scored two runs, while on the last ball, taking a run as leg bye, the match was tied.

KKR innings thrill

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored 163 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad with a 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket between skipper Ian Morgan (34) and Dinesh Karthik (29 not out). Openers Shubman Gill (36 runs) and Rahul Tripathi (23) got off to a good start by adding 48 runs for the first wicket. But despite a slow run pace in the middle overs, the partnership between Morgan (three fours and a six off 23 balls) and Karthik (two fours and two sixes in 14 balls) helped the team to a respectable score by adding 58 runs in the final five overs. doing. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, T Natarajan took two wickets while Vijay Shankar, Basil Thampi and Rashid Khan got one wicket each.

Natarajan did Rahul Rahul Tripathi

Sunrisers Hyderabad decided to bowl after winning the toss, after which Tripathi and Gill were moving towards a good partnership for KKR that Tripathi (two fours and a six in 16 balls) attempted to swipe Natarajan’s ball on the final ball of the powerplay over. I became bold. Hyderabad missed the chance to dismiss Gill in the meantime, or else Basil would have taken his first wicket of the Thampi season. Rashid Khan failed to take an easy catch on deep square.

This is how Gill’s innings ended

Gill then thumped three consecutive fours in the fifth over. After Rahul’s return to the pavilion, Nitish Rana (29 runs) also started playing good support of Gill. After the tenth over, KKR scored 77 runs for one wicket. But Gill’s wicket was taken by Rashid in the 12th over, Priyam Garg taking a catch on the long off to end his 37-ball innings.



Morgan and Karthik handled

Rana could not play a big innings and in the next over, he was caught by mid-wicket off Vijay Shankar, his catch was also caught by Priyam Garg. In this way, the team got the third blow on 88 runs. KKR were now eyeing Andre Russell and England’s limited overs captain Morgan. The run pace was slow and the pressure kept increasing, with Russell (09 runs) losing his wicket in an attempt to play the big shot. Shankar took a catch at midwicket off Natarajan. Morgan and former team captain Karthik wisely added 58 runs in 30 balls, with a middle shot. Morgan was dismissed on the last ball of the innings.