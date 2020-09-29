SRH Vs DC LIVE Score Updates IPL 2020 LIVE: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In this match, Delhi will try to score a hat-trick of victory. At the same time, Hyderabad will have to stop the hat-trick of defeat. While Delhi have won both their previous matches, Hyderabad have lost both their matches. So far in Delhi, almost everything has been perfect in two matches. Luck was also with him in the first match, so his victory in the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab was his share. In the second match, he defeated Chennai Super Kings by his excellent performance.

Delhi looks very strong in bowling. Cagiso Rabada, Enrique Nortje also did well in the last match. Akshar Patel and Amit Mishra were also effective. If Hyderabad wants to win, it will have to solve the problems of their batting order. After Johnny Bairstow, David Warner and to a lesser extent Manish Pandey, the team does not have any batsman who can score fast by meeting the need of T20 formats.

Hyderabad also has the ability to save low scores. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the axis of fast bowling aggression. Sandeep Sharma supports them well. In spin, the team has a spinner like Rashid Khan.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan , Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Tushar Deshpande.

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: David Warner (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan