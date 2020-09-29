In the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 being played in Abu Dhabi, Sunrisers Hyderabad have set a target of 163 runs to win in front of Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Winning both their opening matches, Delhi are at number one in the table, while Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by David Warner, are at the bottom after losing both their matches.

A change was made in the Delhi team to replace Ishant Sharma who is now fit. Hyderabad made two changes, replacing Kane Williamson in place of Mohammad Nabi and Abdul Samad in place of Ridhman Saha.

DC: 104 runs for the loss of 3 wickets in 15 overs

Delhi Capitals scored 104 runs losing 3 wickets in 15 overs. Shimron Hetmyer is playing 21 off 11 balls and Rishabh Pant scoring 26 off 22 balls. In the last 5 overs, Delhi added 50 runs at an average of 10 and also lost one wicket. So far, 42 runs in 21 balls have been shared between these two players for the fourth wicket. When the team’s score was 62, Delhi suffered a third blow as Shikhar Dhawan frozen at the crease. On the third ball of the 12th over, Dhawan was caught by Rashid Khan at the hands of wicketkeeper Bairstow. Dhawan contributed 34 runs in 31 balls with the help of 4 fours. He partnered 20 runs in 25 balls with Rishabh Pant for the third wicket.

DC: 54 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 10 overs.

Delhi Capitals scored 54 runs losing 2 wickets in 10 overs. Shikhar Dhawan is playing 29 off 26 balls and Rishabh Pant scoring 4 runs off 8 balls. In the last 5 overs, Delhi added 27 runs at an average of 5.40 and also lost one wicket. So far, 21 runs in 17 balls have been shared between these two players for the third wicket. Delhi Capitals also lost their second wicket off the second ball of the eighth over. At this time the team’s total score was 42 runs. Playing 17 runs with the help of 2 fours in 21 balls, Shreyas Iyer was caught by Rashid Khan at the hands of Abdul Samad. He shared a 40-run 39-ball partnership with Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket. Talking about the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, out of 10 overs, Bhuneshwar Kumar 7 runs in 2 overs, Khalil Ahmed 15 runs in 2 overs, T Natarajan 12 runs in 2 overs, Abhishek Sharma 13 runs in 2 overs and Rashid. Khan has given 7 runs in 2 overs.

DC: 27 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in 5 overs.

Delhi Capitals scored 27 runs losing 1 wicket in 5 overs. Shikhar Dhawan is playing 17 off 14 balls and Shreyas Iyer scoring 8 runs off 11 balls. In the first 5 overs, Delhi added 27 runs at an average of 5.4 and also lost one wicket. These two players have so far shared 25 runs in 25 balls for the second wicket. Delhi Capitals had a very poor start and on the fifth ball of the very first over of the innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar showed opener Prithvi Shaw (2 runs off 5 balls) towards the pavilion. He catches Bairstow behind the stump. He shared a 2-run partnership in 5 balls with Shikhar Dhawan for the first wicket. Talking of the first five overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad for Bhuneshwar Kumar scored 7 runs in 2 overs, Khalil Ahmed gave 15 runs in 2 overs and T Natarajan gave five runs in his 1 over.

SRH: 162 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 162 runs losing 4 wickets in 20 overs and thus they have set a target of 163 runs to win in front of Delhi Capitals. For Hyderabad, Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 1 off 1 ball and Abdul Samad 12 runs off 7 balls. In the last 5 overs, Hyderabad added 45 runs at an average of 9 and also lost their two wickets. A two-run two-run partnership between these two players for the fifth wicket. Delhi’s third success came on the fifth ball of the 18th over when Rabada got the ball into the hands of Johnny Bairstow Enrich Norje. Bairstow played a brilliant innings of 53 runs in 48 balls with the help of 2 fours and 1 six. He shared a 38-ball 52-run partnership with Williamson for the third wicket. Then Kane Williamson, who came to bat, was caught by Rabada on the fourth ball of the 20th over of the innings by wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Williamson contributed 41 runs with the help of 5 fours in 26 balls. He partnered 16 runs off 11 balls with Abdul Samad for the fourth wicket.

SRH: 117 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 15 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 117 runs losing 2 wickets in 15 overs. Kane Williamson is playing 18 off 12 balls and Johnny Bairstow scoring 46 off 40 balls. In the last 5 overs, Hyderabad added 35 runs at an average of 7 and also lost one wicket. So far, 25 runs have been shared between these two players in 21 balls for the third wicket. Manish Pandey (3 runs), who landed on the field to bat at number two, could not do anything special. He was caught by Amit Mishra at the hands of Rabada on the second ball of the 12th over. For the second wicket, he teamed up with Bairstow for 15 runs in 11 balls. Talk about the Delhi bowlers, Enrich Norje 16 runs in 2 overs, Kagiso Rabada 14 runs in 2 overs, Ishant Sharma 26 runs in 3 overs, Marcus Stoinis 10 runs in his 2 overs, Amit Mishra 35 in 4 overs Run and Akshar Patel have conceded 14 runs in their 2 overs so far.

SRH: 82 runs for the loss of 1 wicket in 10 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 82 runs losing 1 wicket in 10 overs. Manish Pandey is playing 1 off 1 ball and Johnny Bairstow scoring 32 runs off 26 balls. In the last 5 overs, Hyderabad added 58 runs at an average of 11.60 and also lost one wicket. On the third ball of the tenth over of the innings, Amit Mishra gave Delhi the first success as David Warner. He was caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Warner smashed 45 off 33 balls with the help of 3 fours and 2 sixes. He shared a 77-ball 57-run partnership with John Bairstow for the first wicket. Talk of Delhi bowlers, Enrich Norje scored 16 runs in 2 overs, Kagiso Rabada 5 runs in 1 over, Ishant Sharma 26 runs in 3 overs, Marcus Stoinis scored 10 runs in his 2 overs and Amit Mishra has so far scored his 2 Has scored 23 runs in the over.

SRH: 24 runs in 5 overs with no loss

Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 24 runs in 5 overs without losing any wickets. David Warner is playing 15 off 18 balls and Johnny Bairstow is on 08 off 12 balls. In the first 5 overs, Hyderabad added 24 runs at an average of 4.8 and did not lose a single wicket. These two players have so far shared 24 runs in 30 balls for the first wicket. Delhi bowlers have not got a single breakthrough so far. Talking about the first five overs, Enrich Norje scored 3 runs in 1 over, Kagiso Rabada 5 runs in 1 over, Ishant Sharma 12 runs in 2 overs and Marcus Stoinis gave 3 runs in his 1 over.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishant Sharma, Akshar Patel, Enrich Norgay, Marcus Stoinis.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and decided to bowl first.