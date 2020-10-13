SRH Vs CSK LIVE Score Updates: In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers will face a challenge in front of the Chennai Super Kings batsmen at the Dubai International Stadium today. Three-time winner Chennai has won only two matches in the last seven matches. It has never happened in the IPL that Chennai did not play and reached the playoffs. Its captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes the team to the top-4 every time, but this time it seems quite difficult or impossible to say u. The match between Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings will start at 7:30 pm according to Indian time, while the toss will be at 7 pm. Cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the start of this match.

Except Shane Watson and Fof du Plessis, no other batsman is in form. Ambati Rayudu has not been able to do anything special near the comeback. N. in the last match in place of Kedar Jadhav Jagadishan was given a chance. He also impressed while batting with restraint. Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo also cannot play the kind of innings that the team needs. All these concerns are a big problem for Chennai which has to be sorted out.

Chennai will have to focus more on their batting against Hyderabad as Hyderabad’s bowling attack is fantastic. T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma have not let the lack of Bhuvneshwar Kumar hurt. In spin, the team has a weapon like Rashid Khan. In batting, Johnny Bairstow and David Warner are in form and Manish Pandey also scored 54 runs in the last match. A batsman like Kane Williamson is also with the team. It is important for Hyderabad that if any one of these four batsmen runs and does not stand till the end, then it becomes difficult to reach the respectable score of the team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shrivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, and T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadishan and Karn Sharma.