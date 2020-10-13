Chennai Super Kings, captained by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in the IPL-13 match on Tuesday. Chennai team batting first scored 167 runs for 6 wickets, after which the Hyderabad team could only manage 147 runs losing 8 wickets in 20 overs. With this victory, CSK also avenged the defeat in the previous match from the same team.In the 14th match of the season at the same ground in Dubai, Hyderabad was defeated by Hyderabad by 7 runs on 2 October. Now on this ground, Dhoni’s team registered a spectacular victory.

See, Hyderabad vs Chennai @ Dubai, match scorecard

Chennai gave target of 168 runs to Hyderabad

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings scored 167 for 6 as Shane Watson (42) and Ambati Rayudu (41) shared an 81-run partnership for the third wicket. During this partnership, Watson hit one four and three sixes in 38 balls while Rayudu hit three fours and two sixes in 34 balls. Ravindra Jadeja finally scored 25 not out off 10 balls with three fours and a six.

Faf could not open the account

Chennai opener Faf du Plessis could not even open the account that Sandeep Sharma’s inswinger had a bat and wicketkeeper Johnny Bairstow made no mistake in catching his catch. Sam Karan, who landed the opening with him, was leading the big innings with two magnificent sixes and three fours and with Shane Watson at the other end it seemed the team would start well. Sandeep Sharma bowled brilliantly, bowling Karan who scored 31 runs in 21 balls.

Rayudu and Watson added 81 runs

Now Ambati Rayudu was at the crease. The team’s score was 44 for two in the powerplay. However, despite losing two wickets, Watson and Rayudu continued to increase the run rate, allowing CSK to reach 69 for two in 10 overs. Watson and Rayudu had settled. Rayudu hit a brilliant six over Shahbaz Nadeem in the 11th over, and on the first ball of the next over, Watson sent Rashid Khan’s ball for a six. CSK completed 100 runs with a four off T Natarajan in Rayudu’s 14th over. Rayudu and Watson hit Rashid for a 1–1 skyscraper six which added 14 runs in the 15th over. CSK then lost the wickets of both these batsmen in consecutive overs, taking their score to 120 for four wickets.

Rayudu missed due to Fifty

Rayudu could not convert 41 runs into a long innings and Khalil Ahmed’s full toss ball was sent straight into the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. Watson also lost his wicket as he went, Manish Pandey caught him off Natarajan’s full toss ball. Pandey had caught Watson early in the innings as well, but the ball touched the ground.

Dhoni scored 21 runs

CSK captain Dhoni reached the pavilion on the final ball of the 19th over, scoring 21 runs off 13 balls. On this first ball, he sent Natarajan’s ball for a six on long on. Dwayne Bravo continued to walk but Jadeja added a six, a four in the final over to increase the score.

2-2 wickets to Sandeep, Natarajan and Khalil

Pacer Sandeep Sharma gave Sunrisers Hyderabad the first two big wickets in the four overs as Faf du Plessis and Sam Karan (31). T Natarajan and Khalil Ahmed also got 2-2 wickets. Rashid Khan gave 30 runs in four overs, but he did not get any wickets. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) added 51 runs losing four wickets in the final five overs. (Input from agency)