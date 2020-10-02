Bhuvi gave Hyderabad a good start, Watson bowled Bhuvneshwar Kumar put pressure on Chennai Super Kings to chase the target in the first over. He gave just one run. After this, when Teesar came to over, Shane Watson bowled on the third ball and gave the team a big success. On the total score of 4 runs, the Super Kings lost the first wicket. He could only score one run.

Rayudu, Plessis and Kedar dealt within 50 CSK needed a good partnership after Watson was dismissed, but his 3 other big batsmen were bowled out for a score of 42. Ambati Rayudu (8) was bowled by T Natarajan, while Faf du Plessis (22) was run by Johnny Bairstow at the precise throw of Priyam Garg. After this, young cricketer Abdul Samad of Jammu and Kashmir opened the account of his wickets in IPL by getting Kedar Jadhav (3) caught by Warner. CSK scores 42 runs for 4 wickets.

86 runs were needed in the last 5 overs Captain Dhoni and Jadeja took the front after 4 big players were dismissed early, but the pace of runs was extremely slow. The result was that in the last 5 overs the team needed 86 runs to win. Rashid Khan spent only 8 runs in the 16th over, the pressure increased. In the 17th over, Jadeja hit 3 boundaries to Bhuvi and brought the team to 100 runs.

Karisma could not do Dhoni-Jadeja In the last 18 balls, CSK needed 63 runs to win. On the third ball of the 18th over, Jadeja completed the half-century in 34 balls by hitting Natarajan for six, but the next ball played in the hands of Abdul Samad. Jaddu scored a 50-run knock in 35 balls with the help of 5 fours and two sixes. He and Dhoni shared a 72-run partnership.

Bhuvi’s injury gave opportunity, but Dhoni could not take advantage Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was doing the 19th over, struggled after making the first ball. His leg muscles were stretched and he could not complete the over. In his place, Khalil Ahmed completed the over and a total of 16 runs in this over. In the last over, CSK needed 28 runs to win and the ball was held by young Abdul Samad. Dhoni (36 balls, 4 fours and a six, 47 not out) and Sam Karan (5 balls, two sixes, 15 not out) could only score 20 runs in this over and thus Chennai were 7 runs away from victory.

The thrill of Hyderabad’s innings Sunrisers Hyderabad team set a target of 165 runs in front of Chennai Super Kings thanks to the brilliant half-century innings of young Priyam Garg (51 not out). After winning the toss, the Sunrisers came out to bat first and scored 164 runs for five wickets in the prescribed 20 overs. Sunrisers did not have a good start. Opener Johnny Bairstow (0) returned to the pavilion on one run total.

Manish is out after a good start After this, captain David Warner (28), along with Manish Pandey (29), started the order of managing the score. Both of them managed to take the score to 47 but on the same sum, Pandey was caught by Sam Karan off Shardul Thakur’s ball. Pandey faced 21 balls and hit five fours.

Warner and Kane returned in the same over After this, Kane Williamson (9) came to support his captain but the captain himself could not support him much longer and on the total of 69, Piyush Chawla was caught out by Faf du Plessis. Warner hit three fours off 29 balls. Williamson was also out on this sum. Williamson (9) was run out.

Priyam Garg’s 23 balls fifty Garg and Abhishek then led the team to 147 runs. Abhishek was out on this sum. He hit four fours and a six in 24-ball innings. Abhishek and Garg, who were caught by Dhoni at Chahar’s ball, shared a 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Priyam Garg, captain of the Under-19 team, batted well on the crucial occasion and completed the first fifty of the Indian Premier League career in just 23 balls. During this, he smashed 21 runs, including 3 fours and a six, in one over from Sam.

Two catches missed in 18th over On the square leg boundary of Deepak Chahar’s first over of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja not only missed the catch of Abhishek Sharma but gave 4 runs. Then on the second ball, Shardul Thakur left the cover boundary. In this way, both of them gave runs to Hyderabad where the wicket should have fallen. However, on the last ball of the same over, Abhishek was caught by Dhoni behind the wicket. He played a crucial innings of 31 runs in 24 balls with the help of 4 fours and a six.

This is the second time (Rajasthan and Hyderabad) in IPL 2020 that MS Dhoni (MS Dhoni) returned from the field unbeaten and could not win his team. When he came on the field, he had plenty of time to win the team, but was slow batting in the beginning and could not hit a big hit in the Slog Overs. On Friday, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 runs in a block buster match. This is CSK’s 4-match hat-trick defeat, while Hyderabad’s second win. Hyderabad scored 164 for 5 wickets in 20 overs in the match. In response, CSK could reach only 157 for 5 wickets in the scheduled 20 overs.