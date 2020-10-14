SRH vs CSK: In the 29th match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs. Chennai scored 167 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team could manage only 147 runs in the scheduled overs.

After the match, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni praised the team fiercely and said that this is a match that was a little close to perfecting. Dhoni said, “In the end it means that you are getting two points. Some matches in T20 cricket show that you are doing what you are doing and there is no need to change anything. Some matches There are those who say that even after earning nothing, you should follow your plan. “

Mahi further said that I felt today that we did something good. Today we needed to do well in batting and we also did well by scoring 160 runs. It all depends on your start in the first 6 overs. The fast bowlers did a good job today. The spinners also bowled brilliantly today. This is a match that was a little close to perfecting.

In this match, Dhoni made a change in the opening pair in view of the bowling of Sunrisers Hyderabad and sent Sam Karran to start the innings with Faf du Plessis. Karron proved the captain’s decision right after scoring 31 off 21 balls. At the same time, Dhoni sent Shane Watson to bat at number three. He also played an innings of 42 runs. During the bowling, Mahi bowled only Deepak Chahar and Sam Karan in the power play. Both of these also vindicated the captain’s decision.