SRH vs CSK: In the 29th match of IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs. Chennai scored 167 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. In response, the Sunrisers Hyderabad team could manage only 147 runs in the scheduled overs. For Hyderabad, Kane Williamson played a brilliant innings of 57 runs in 39 balls, but he could not make his team win.

Hyderabad lost wickets at regular intervals in this run chase against Chennai, due to which they had to face defeat. The captain of the match, Warner said, “This chase was not easy. In the second innings the wicket went slow. We wanted to take the match to depth, but it did not happen and that is cricket. You cannot always win.”

The Hyderabad captain further said that if you hit a boundary, then you should trust your strength. According to me, Chennai scored 10 runs more. If there was a target of 160 on this wicket, the result could have changed. The chase became more difficult as two wickets fell quickly. If the bowlers of the opposing team get a swing, then playing against them becomes even more difficult.

At the end of the match, Rashid Khan was putting on a brilliant hit from Hyderabad, but due to standing inside the crease, he got out the hit wicket. Warner said that you have to set your mind whether you want to stand inside the crease or outside. Such challenges keep coming in the match. I believe that the depth that we have in our team, we just have to do some more work in it.