Ambati Rayudu Rayudu has played some useful innings this season for Chennai. But Rayudu, who played an unbeaten 70-run unbeaten innings in the first match, had to sit out due to injury after that. After his return, Rayudu is not seen in his old colors. Chennai’s batting depends largely on Rayudu. He can bat aggressively with proper cricket shots. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Deepak Chahar Deepak Chahar has done well with the ball for Chennai. They will face a strong opening pair of Johnny Bairstow and David Warner. It would be good for Chennai if Chahar can get the Hyderabad opener out in the powerplay. This would give the Chennai team an opportunity to put pressure on the less experienced middle-order of the Sunrisers. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

David warner Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner played well against Rajasthan Royals. Although he could not make a half-century but he definitely gave his team a strong start. David Warner is an important part of his team’s batting order. The left-handed opener will also be trying to advance his team to the playoffs by playing a useful innings against Chennai. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Kane williamson Kane Williamson may not have played a lot of balls in this tournament but he has also proved his utility in it. He is a classic batsman and has proved this many times. The New Zealand captain will once again have to do well for the team. Sunrisers middle order is not so experienced, Williamson will be very strong. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Rashid Khan Rashid Khan’s biggest advantage is his economy. He comes in the middle overs and constantly puts pressure on the opposition team. They have many varieties. Leg spinner’s economy is just above 5 runs per over. He is one of the highest wicket-taker bowlers in this season. (Photo- BCCI / IPL)

Today IPL 2020 faces Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Round 2 starts today. All the teams have played 7-7 matches and the play-down countdown has started from here.