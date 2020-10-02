Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo, who were unable to achieve the expected results in previous matches due to the batsmen’s failure, will take on the field more strongly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. . Let me tell you that Rayudu, who was the hero of the victory of Mumbai Indians in the inaugural match of Chennai IPL, did not play in the next two matches due to a muscle strain, while Bravo was injured during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and he did this in the IPL. Haven’t played any matches in the season yet.