In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals in their third match. On a slow pitch in Abu Dhabi, Hyderabad bowlers managed to trouble the Delhi batsmen. This pitch greatly helped Rashid Khan, who took three wickets for 14 runs. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Chennai Super Kings in Dubai ground today. Chennai have lost their last two matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad can make a change in their team in this match.

Today, perhaps the fans of Chennai Super Kings can see the 3-time champion team playing like champions. The reason is that today two big players of the team will return in the match. Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are fit and both players will be seen playing in the match today.