Indian fast bowler Shantakumaran Sreesanth, who was relieved of the ban on fixing, says that Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag and Laxmipathy Balaji supported him during this difficult time. Sreesanth is known as an aggressive bowler due to which he has faced controversies many times in his career. But his career came to a halt after he was accused of spot-fixing during the IPL and was banned for seven years. The ban on them has been lifted recently. Sreesanth shared his experiences of all events and sports in Cragbuzz’s online show Sports O Clock.

Talking about his tough times, he said that some cricketers like Irfan Pathan, Virender Sehwag and Laxmipathy Balaji had supported him at that time but other cricketers kept distance from him after that. Sreesanth said that those who were not supporting him after getting a clean chit after two and a half years, are now trying to come back to his life and he will openly welcome all these people.

Harbhajan Singh refuses to include Ambati Rayudu in World Cup 2019

He said that as a child he was an admirer of Anil Kumble and used to play cricket with tennis ball. He said that he still likes to practice tennis ball because he believes that it gives you strength. Sreesanth said that playing in local tournaments increases courage. He also recalled his first Under-19 match against Tamil Nadu. On the news of selection in the Indian team, the fast bowler disclosed that the coach had told him in gestures not to get too excited after seeing the list.

Sreesanth played in the Challenger Trophy for India B for the first time, where he was the ‘Man of the Series’. When asked why Sreesanth was so aggressive, he said that aggression is in his behavior and he is like that from the beginning. Apart from this, Sreesanth has a habit of talking to himself while walking on the pitch after bowling. On this, he said that this increases his morale and helps him perform well. The fast bowler was advised by someone to do yoga to reduce aggression, saying that he meditates for it. Sreesanth said that the person who advised him should also do yoga himself.

IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen reveals RCB’s weakness, says – bowling really weak

For Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sreesanth said that he first saw Dhoni during the match at Dharamshala. Sreesanth, however, praised Irfan Pathan. He said that Pathan was a great help from the days of MRF Pace Foundation. When Sreesanth started playing for the national team, at that time Pathan helped him to get along with the team.

Regarding his return to the team, he said that he has tried it many times and is ready for the next try. Sreesanth was part of the team when Yuvraj Singh hit six sixes in six balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. He said that when Yuvraj hit the fourth six, he thought that Yuvraj could hit six sixes. He said that the atmosphere at that time was such that whether Yuvraj would be able to do this. Sreesanth said that it was very pleasant for him to play the World Cup with Sachin Tendulkar, who is called the God of Cricket.