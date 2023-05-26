Within the framework of the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States of America, the Call for the 2023 Short Research Stays Program has been launched at the Nettie Lee Benson Latin American Collection of the University of Texas at Austin.

For this, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) offers scholarships for four thousand dollars (just over 70 thousand pesos) to cover transportation and travel expenses during the stay of three to four weeks in the University of Texas at Austin.

This program, which coincides with the 200-year anniversary of relations between the two countries, celebrates thirty years since its creation.

The main objective of this program is to promote academic research in the field of international relations in Mexico. In order to promote this work, the bases of the call have been modified to offer five scholarships with an amount of up to four thousand US dollars, intended to cover the transportation and travel expenses of the participants.

The call is open to Mexican people with a master’s degree or higher, whose specialty is the history of international relations in Mexico. In addition, foreigners who reside, work or study in higher education institutions in Mexico may also present their candidacy.

It is important to note that the research work must be carried out at the prestigious Nettie Lee Benson Latin American Collection at the University of Texas at Austin, a globally recognized library specializing in Latin American studies, with a vast collection of more than one million volumes. , original manuscripts, photographic material and a history of more than a hundred years. The duration of the scholarship will be extended until November 30 of this year.

The beneficiaries of this scholarship must present a work report that details the results of their stay, as well as the certificate issued by the Mexican Center of the Teresa Lozano Institute of Latin American Studies.

Likewise, they must write an essay that includes the documentary and bibliographical sources consulted in the Collection and participate in an academic event organized by the Unit Headquarters for North America and the General Directorate of Diplomatic Historical Heritage.

The bases of this call are available on the website of the Diplomatic Historical Heritage (https://portales.sre.gob.mx/acervo/convocatorias/221-estancias-cortas) and the results will be notified on August 31.

With this program of short research stays, the aim is to promote academic exchange and strengthen knowledge about Mexico’s international relations, within the framework of such a significant date for both countries.