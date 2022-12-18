Mexico.- Twelve tourists from the southern Mexican state of Veracruz will be evacuated in the next 48 hours from Peruwhere they were stranded by social protests and political conflicts after the removal of the now former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo.

Director of Attention to Migrants from the Government of VeracruzCarlos Escalante, informed EFE that the tourists were not able to leave Peruvian territory due to road closures and the seizure of airports in the Andean nation.

The official explained that, jointly with the Embassy of Mexico in Peru, the evacuation of the people of Veracruz will be carried out from this Saturday until tomorrow Sunday.

“The 12 who are on vacation are going back, I think that between today and tomorrow they will be back and it will be until now because the roads were blocked and the airports closed,” he said.

He explained that there are others 43 people from Veracruzin southern Mexico, who permanently reside in Peru, of which there are no details if they will seek to leave the country.

They are, he said, professionals, businessmen, missionaries and domestic workers who reside in different cities of the Latin American country.

“This number is not exact because living there during these seasons they return to Mexico and perhaps they left before the riots, we will have to wait for a report from the Embassy,” he clarified.

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorassured last Friday that his government is working to repatriate Mexicans who are stranded in Peru, where the political crisis has led to demonstrations and violent riots that have left 17 dead.

The now former president of Peru, Pedro Castillowas arrested on December 7 after being dismissed by Congress shortly after announcing the closure of the Peruvian Parliament, the formation of an emergency executive, in which he would govern by decree, which was mostly interpreted as a coup attempt of State.

Since last December 13, protest demonstrations have broken out against President Dina Boluarte, for the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo after announcing a self-coup.

The Peruvian government even declared the road network in emergency and the Armed Forces would protect strategic points in the country, such as airports or hydroelectric plants, in response to violent anti-government demonstrations.