Through the Mexican Embassy in LebanonlThe Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) has issued an urgent alert to all Mexican citizens who are in the country due to the increased risk of war in the Middle East region.

The diplomatic representation has reinforced its communication with Mexicans registered in the Registration System for Mexican People Abroad (SIRME), recommending an immediate evacuation while commercial air routes remain operational.

This Saturday, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees declared that more than 50 thousand people fled from Lebanon to Syria due to the Israeli bombings.

Since April, the situation in Lebanon has recorded a significant deterioration in terms of securitywith alert levels that have reached a critical point in recent weeks.

Lebanese authorities have issued constant updates on the risks, which have been transmitted to Mexican citizens through the embassy, ​​which has remained in contact with the Mexican community in the country.

Given this scenario, the Mexican Foreign Ministry has reiterated the need for Mexicans in Lebanon to take immediate measures to safeguard their security, suggesting that they leave the territory as soon as possible through the commercial flights still available.

Recommendations for Mexican citizens

The SRE has stressed that although commercial airlines are still operating, access to safe routes could change abruptly due to growing instability in the region.

Therefore, it is urged to avoid any non-essential travel to Lebanon and those remaining in the country are advised to stay informed of the safety guidance issued by local authorities and the embassy.

To serve Mexican citizens who are in the region, the embassy has made emergency numbers available for those who require consular assistance:

From Lebanon: 03 044 598

From abroad: +(961) 3 044 598

Consular protection and preventive actions

The Mexican Embassy in Lebanon indicated that it has guaranteed that it will continue to provide consular protection to all Mexicans who request it, closely monitoring the development of the conflict and updating the situation in real time to facilitate a safe and timely evacuation.

In addition, the embassy is prepared to offer assistance to those who cannot leave the country immediately, providing them with key information for their personal protection in the context of the emergency.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also launched a call to the international community to collaborate in the protection of civilians and work together with local authorities to ensure that foreigners in Lebanon can evacuate safely and access essential services as long as it persists. the crisis. Mexico joins other countries that have issued similar alerts for their citizens in the region.