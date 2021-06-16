Blanca Valadez and Writing

Mexico City / 16.06.2021





The donation of one million 350 thousand anticovid vaccines from the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson from the United States to Mexico will help to reopen the border between the two countries, although there is still no date for it, reported Roberto Velasco, director for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE).

“What we have proposed is that these vaccines be used for the vaccination of 39 municipalities in the border area and thus approach the vaccination levels of USA and to be able to reopen the border for non-essential crossings in a gradual and orderly manner, ”he explained.

In an interview with Magda Gonzalez in order to MILLENNIUM TV, Velasco He explained that the target population to be vaccinated at the border is 2,300,000, so they are talking to laboratories to meet the goal.

He added that the doses are contemplated for adults from 18 to 39 years old, since those from 40 onwards are already considered in the National Vaccination Plan.

Yesterday the first batch arrived with one million 350 thousand doses of the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine that were transferred by USA and that will be used for people from 18 years to 40 years who live in the municipalities of the northern border of Mexico.

AMLO thanks gesture

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador thanked the US government of Joe Biden and the vice president, Kamala Harris, for the vaccines provided, which he described as a “gesture of solidarity.”

In a morning press conference, the president reported that the doses will be applied in the municipalities of the border, but “since they will not be enough,” more will be requested.

