This Monday, April 10, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) responded to a post of SDP Newstitled “Ebrard abuses a girl and erases the traces of the crime“.

The SRE assured that said title does not correspond “neither to the note, nor to reality and generates a detrimental, reckless and scandalous impact on the image of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.”

The publication describes that the foreign minister shared on social networks a photograph of a girl reading her book “El camino de México”, something that is not even close to the statement made by the journalist Federico Arreola Castillo, director of the media outlet .

They clarified that the image was sent by the minor’s father, who authorized it to be published on social networks, for which they accuse that there is no conduct that is morally or legally reprehensible.

“However, what is regrettable is the use of highly charged words to misinform his audience and generate repercussions on the perception of the Secretary of Foreign Relations,” said the person in charge of social communication of the SRE.

Finally, and in response to the truth, the SRE requested a rectification of the note in question and an end to the publication of false and harmful information.

For his part, the journalist has only limited himself to ensuring that the “evidence” is there, without failing to point out that “it is abuse by Ebrard”, whom he invited to sue him for defamation.