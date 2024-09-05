Atlanta, United States.– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) reported that a minor of Mexican nationality died in the shooting that occurred yesterday at a school in Winder, Georgia.

“Diplomatic personnel have established communication with the family of the minor of Mexican nationality, born in the United States, who unfortunately died in the shooting,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Consulate General of Mexico in Atlanta, reports that following the shooting that took place yesterday at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, the consular representation implemented the emergency response protocol.” The statement ruled out the possibility that there were more Mexicans affected after the shooting, which left four dead and nine injured.

The dead were identified as two students and two teachers from Apalachee High School.

The shooter was arrested. He is a 14-year-old student enrolled at the school. The SRE also condemned armed violence in the United States and called for “commitment to protect the rights of the Mexican community in the United States.”