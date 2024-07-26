Quetzaltenango, Guatemala.- The group of Mexicans who fled to Guatemala due to the violence unleashed in Chiapas by organized crime groups will receive consular assistance and support for their return if they require it, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) announced.

In a statement, the agency indicated that both the Mexican Embassy in the Guatemalan capital and the consulate in Quetzaltenango are attentive to the situation faced by the Mexican community that crossed the border.

“The Mexican ambassador to Guatemala, Romeo Ruiz Armento, has been in constant communication with the Guatemalan authorities, whom he thanked for their support and with whom he is following up on the development of the situation to address the needs of our fellow citizens.

“Likewise, the Mexican consul in Quetzaltenango, Víctor Manuel Jiménez Segovia, traveled to the aforementioned region to establish direct communication with the compatriots to resolve requests for consular assistance and protection, which range from health requirements, clothing and, in some cases, requests to return to Mexico,” he said.

This week, at least 600 residents from 235 families left their homes in Chiapas and arrived in Guatemala to avoid gunshots, blockades and murders that are daily causing the war between criminal groups linked to the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS).

The SRE indicated that it is committed to providing protection and safeguarding the integrity of Mexicans abroad and remains attentive to the development of the situation.