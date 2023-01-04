Mexico.- Staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) led by Roberto VelascoThey held a meeting with their peers Canada to plan the Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Mexicowho will arrive in Mexican territory on January 10.

Through social networks, the head of the SRE North America Unit described as “productive” the meeting with the Canadian team, whose objective was to refine details for Trudeau’s visit to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), within the framework of the North American Leaders Summit.

“Productive SRE breakthrough meeting with our Canadian colleagues. We continue planning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visitwithin the framework of the X edition of the Summit of North American Leaders, on January 10 in our country. it will be a successVelasco wrote.

In an opinion piece published in excelsiorRoberto Velasco stressed that the Leaders’ Summit represents a great opportunity for AMLO, Joe Biden and Justin Trudeau discuss how to strengthen avenues of cooperation in North America.

“The X CLAN represents a excellent opportunity for North American leaders to discuss on how to strengthen regional cooperation channels and at the same time trace the strategic route of North America towards the rest of the world —always based on equal treatment and respect for our sovereignties,” he said.

The diplomat pointed out that AMLO’s proposal to promote the economic integration of the entire continent of America through commercial cooperation and the economy.

On the other hand, the SRE official highlighted that Mexico has an important mobility agreement with Canada, the Temporary Agricultural Workers Program (PTAT), in which tens of thousands of Mexicans come to work in the Canadian agricultural sector on a temporary basis. every year.

In accordance with the agenda shared by the federal government, the North American Leaders Summit will have trilateral and bilateral meetings between the three leaders.

On January 9, the presidents of Mexico and the United States will meet, while on Tuesday the 10th the three leaders will meet: AMLO, Biden and Trudeau. Finally, on January 11, the Canadian Prime Minister will have a private meeting with President López Obrador.

We recommend you read: