Mexico.- This Wednesday the head of the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE), Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon delivered the first birth certificates for recognition of gender identity in consular offices of Mexico in the United States.

During the delivery of the certificates, the foreign minister announced that after this first delivery, Mexican consulates abroad will be able to issue birth certificates to trans people, without the need for nationals who request the procedure to travel to Mexico.

“We are talking about people whom today the Mexican State in the United States is liberating from semi-clandestine, permanent marginalization and all kinds of violence,” the chancellor highlighted.

After handing over the first minutes, the foreign minister highlighted the importance of processing this type of document, pointing out that “It is not a piece of paper, it is something that changes your life, which means that your freedom, your dignity, is recognized.”

During the ceremony, Ebrard also presented the Instructions for the issuance of birth certificates for recognition of gender identity in the consular offices of Mexico abroad”, through which it will be possible to guarantee access to the rights to identity, to the name and the free development of personality for the benefit of migrants who belong to the LGBTTTIQ+ collective.

For his part, the head of the Unit for North America, Roberto Velasco Álvarez, who was present at the event, spoke about how granting these birth certificates for recognition of gender identity is necessary to guarantee human rights to freedom , human dignity, non-discrimination, identity, the free development of personality and nationality.

Likewise, the general director of Consular Services, Jaime Vázquez Bracho Torres, also present, recounted the legislative work, as well as the alliance with civil society and the precedents of strategic litigation that yield as a result this new regulation that will allow 67 consulates and 80 embassies of Mexico issue birth certificates for recognition of gender identity.