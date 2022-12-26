Mexico.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) announced a increase in the prices of the Mexican passport for 2023a fundamental document for traveling abroad and whose rate is updated every year.

From January 1, 2023 The new passport costs will come into force, which vary according to the validity, the discount benefits and the type of appointment, with prices ranging from from $815 to $3,780 pesos.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Federal Rights Law 2022, approved by the Congress of the Union, information is provided on the new passport costs for the year 2023which come into force on January 1,” was the message from the SRE on its official Twitter account.

How much will the passport cost in 2023?

The 1 year valid Mexican passport it will have a cost of $815 pesos, remaining at $405 with the benefit of a 50% discount. It must be taken into account that the 1-year passport is only issued for under 3 years of age, so the discount in this case would only apply to minors with a disability.

For him 3 year valid passportit will be necessary to cover the fee for $1,585 pesoswhich is $795 with the discount for people over 60, people with disabilities and agricultural workers in Canada.

The passport with 6 years of validity it will have a cost of $2,155 pesos by 2023, and its fee is reduced to $1,075 with the discount offered by the SRE.

The 10 year valid passportwhich is the longest that is issued, will increase its price to $3,780 pesos in full payment, and $1,890 pesos with the benefit of the discount.

In comparison, in 2022 the price of a Mexican passport was $755 pesos with a validity of 3 years, $1,470 pesos with a validity of 3 years, $2,000 pesos with a validity of 6 years, and $3,505 for a passport with a validity of 10 years.

And with an emergency appointment?

These new rates are only for passport procedures with appointments scheduled online or by phone, so prices change for passports with emergency appointments.

In this case, the price of the passport valid for 1 year will be $1,055 pesos and $530 with the discount. Remember that this passport is only for children under 3 years of age.

The 3-year valid passport with an emergency appointment will cost $2,060 pesos, which would be $1,030 with the benefit of the discount.

For the 6-year-old passport, the new rate will be $2,800 pesos in full payment, and $1,400 with the discount. While the passport valid for 10 years will cost $4,915 pesos with an emergency appointment, and $2,455 with a 50% discount.

According to the SRE, the new Mexican passport fees will apply to all appointments starting January 1, 2023.

