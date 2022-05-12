Sonora.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) they celebrated the second query “What do women say?”which seeks to convey the concerns of Mexican women in foreign policy in Mexico.

The event was held this Thursday at the facilities of the University of Sonora, and included the participation of various government, civil society and academic sectors of Sonora, with the intention of collecting inputs for the construction of positions in Mexico for the World Urbanism Forum and Stockholm +50.

The act had the participation of the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights, Martha Delgado Peralta; the resident representative of the UNDP in Mexico, Lorenzo de Jiménez de Luis; the General Director of Liaison with CSOs, Rodolfo Osorio de Carrera; the general director of Global Issues, Camila Zepeda Lizama; the general director of Human Rights and Democracy, Cristopher Ballinas Valdés; the rector of the University of Sonora, Rita Plancarte Martínez; and the executive coordinator of the Sonoran Institute for Women, Mireya Scarone Adarga.

47 women participated in the forum; Their opinions will allow us to understand the link between gender and fundamental issues for society such as equality, climate change and, in general, an equitable and sustainable future.

During her participation, Undersecretary Martha Delgado said: “As a brief reflection, I would like to highlight that what we have today is an unprecedented exercise in terms of foreign policy and that it accounts for the interest and commitment of this Government and the Foreign Ministry to listen to the voices of all. We are certain that only in this way will we be able to understand the concerns and interests of hundreds of women who will give voice to the voice of Mexico abroad with their ideas.”

In his message, the resident representative of the UNDP in Mexico, Lorenzo Jiménez, pointed out that the feminist foreign policy that Mexico has adopted as a country, hand in hand with the SRE and Undersecretary Martha Delgado, is not rhetorical.

“Based on the consultations, a plan will be built that is informed and impregnated with decisions in which the participation of women has been essential, key and substantive so that the message and narrative that Mexico intends to present to the world is nothing more than a truly inclusive and democratic Lorenzo Jimenez said.