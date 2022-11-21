As part of the commemoration of 200 years of diplomatic relations between Mexico Y USAthe Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), the Embassy of the United States in Mexico and the General Directorate of the National Football League (NFL) in Mexico, in collaboration with the artist Cesar Menchacacreated the NFL Bicentennial Trophy to highlight the sports ties in the United States-Mexico relationship.

The event, held at the official residence of the United States in Mexico, was attended by Roberto Velasco Alvarezhead of the Unit for North America of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ken SalazarUnited States ambassador to Mexico; Roger Goodell, commissioner of the NFL; Jed York, owner of the San Francisco 49ers; Y michael bidwillowner of the Arizona Cardinals.

Prior to the delivery of the statuettes, Velasco Álvarez mentioned that Mexico and the United States have a deep relationship that has been strengthened in recent years based on mutual respect and cooperation. He highlighted that both countries have unbreakable ties that unite them beyond the geography they share.

“We are very excited about the game, events like this strengthen the relationship between Mexico and the United States. Both countries share many common interests and sports are one of them. Welcome to Mexico and may many more parties come to celebrate our bilateral relationship,” said the head of Unit.

For his part, Ambassador Ken Salazar added that Mexico is the country where there are the most American football fans outside the United States, a sport that unites us and helps our nations get to know each other better through the values ​​it promotes. such as discipline, perseverance and teamwork.

“We are proud to receive the 49ers and the Cardinals, who, like the NFL, consider Mexico their second home, which shows that we have so many ties that we are two nations, with a shared future,” the ambassador concluded.

The trophies intervened with Huichol art and that use the official logo of the Bicentennial of diplomatic relations, underline the strong ties between both countries through sport. In this sense, the official meetings of American professional leagues in our country stand out, as well as the binational integration of leagues and tournaments of various sports disciplines.

American football players from the San Francisco and Arizona teams were present at the event; retired NFL figures and sports media personalities. The Foreign Ministry also attended Erik Del Ángel Landeros, executive coordinator of the Technical Council of Diplomacy and Sports Cooperation; Arturo Rocha, coordinator of Strategy and Public Policies for North America; and Ambassador Miguel Malfavón, coordinator for the Commemoration of the Bicentennial between Mexico and the United States.

The NFL Bicentennial trophies will be exhibited in the Fan Zone of the Azteca Stadium on the day of the game so that attendees can appreciate them and learn about the aforementioned commemoration of diplomatic relations. The governments of Mexico and the United States will continue to carry out activities and projects to celebrate the two centuries of diplomatic ties between Mexico and the United States.