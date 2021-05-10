Escobar, Pilar, Berazategui, Moreno, San Miguel and Merlo; Arrecifes, Capitán Sarmiento, Pergamino, San Antonio de Areco; San Pedro, Salto, Luján and Lobos; May 25, Tres Arroyos and Daireaux. What do all these towns, towns and cities have in common? In all an invasive alien species has been detected (EEI) and “charismatic”, which worries the authorities and specialists in environmental protection: the red-bellied squirrel, native to Asia.

A research work carried out by the universities of Luján and Buenos Aires It also locates them in the Federal Capital. This data was confirmed by the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development of the Nation.

Of course the squirrels spread by human action. They were also detected in the provinces of Córdoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza. In the latter, the authorities are on alert because they were seen in areas where there are vine and dried fruit crops.

Why is the population growth of these squirrels concerned? Among other things, because it is a rodent. Like the rat, transmits leptospirosis to humans, a disease that can become serious and affect the functioning of the kidneys and liver.

On the other hand, exotic species are of concern in terms of conservation, basically because threaten local biodiversity. In the case of squirrels, they gnaw the bark of trees and damage the quantity and quality of the fruits, which impacts productive activities. They also gnaw on plastic hoses in irrigation systems and power lines.

As detailed by the Ministry of the Environment of the Nation in a report, these red-bellied squirrels eat seeds and fruits for human consumption: from nuts to citrus and peaches, figs, kiwis, apples and pears. This allowed them to adapt. They can also eat bird eggs. And they have no predators.

Red-bellied squirrels gnaw at the bark of trees. Photo Marina Hertzriken / National University of Luján

From ten squirrels to a crowd

There are an estimated 200 species of squirrels. Those that began to be seen here (its scientific name is callosciurus erythraeus) were introduced in the 70s.

Don Julio Steverlynck, a renowned textile businessman from the Jáuregui area, brought them, as he confirmed to Clarion one of his descendants.

Near the end of his life, Don Julio sought recreate in their lands images of their native Belgium, with squirrels jumping from tree to tree. But I did not know that even in that country, these rodents were already beginning to cause problems.

There were ten squirrels that arrived here: five died in a cage and the rest were released. This was the kickoff.

For the residents of Jáuregui and Luján, the surname Steverlynck was also linked to the good deeds of don Julio: When it was not yet legislated, it paid vacations and bonuses to its employees and prizes for production.

Don Julio Steverlynck brought the red-bellied squirrels back in the 70’s.

The squirrels arrived in Buenos Aires

In Buenos Aires territory, the red-bellied squirrel was seen in at least seven places. In some of them, a copy; but in others they were identified more, as in the ESMA property.

This is confirmed by the work “Biological invasions: the arrival of the red-bellied squirrel to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires”, published by the researchers Mariela Borgnia, Silvia de Bargas, Alejandra Valverde, Sofia Forte and Sacha Roldán through the Institute of Ecology and Sustainable Development of the National University of Luján (UNLu) and the Faculties of Agronomy and Exact and Natural Sciences from the University of Buenos Aires (UBA).

For the investigation, they conducted interviews with neighbors who gave notice of the presence of these rodents.

“There are incipient foci with the possibility of growth and negative impact on wooded areas of importance to the City. Only 12.5% ​​of the 128 interviewed for this work demonstrated to know this squirrel and the problems they cause. 53% would agree with carrying out some control measure, as long as it does not involve the sacrifice of the animals, “explained the researchers.

In addition, they warned of the need to make this situation visible in order to that people notify the authoritiesThat they understand that they cannot be kept as pets and cannot be moved.

The premises of the Museo Sitio de Memoria ESMA is one of the seven places where the presence of the red-bellied squirrel was detected in the City. Photo Fernando of the Order

One of the places where squirrels were seen was in the Botanical Garden of Palermo. From the Buenos Aires Secretary of the Environment they explained to this medium that a specimen was detected, they gave the alert, but they did not see another one.

“It is an exotic species and the Garden adheres to the protocols that indicate to notify the authorities – they said in Environment -. In the Costanera Sur Ecological Reserve they have not been identified and neither in the Ecopark.”

In addition to the Botanical and ESMA, the other five places where they were spotted at some point, even if it was a single specimen, they are the General Paz Park, in Saavedra; the Martín Fierro square, in San Cristóbal; Parque Avellaneda, in the homonymous neighborhood; on the grounds of the Faculty of Agronomy (near the Lucien Hauman botanical garden), and in Plaza San Martín, in Retiro.

The squirrel is not a pet

“The notion of conservation has changed. Today we know that it is necessary to control this species that colonizes very quickly the places where it is settled; they reproduce quickly and eat fruits of all kinds “, warns Florencia Gómez, secretary of Environmental Policy in Natural Resources of the Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development.

The official explains that it is necessary to reinforce the information between the neighbors. “These squirrels they are not suitable as pets -he underscores-. Some families have them in their homes and when they bite someone or obviously do not adapt, they release them. This is how they then appear in parks, squares and wooded neighborhoods. We also know that they were taken to fields, country houses and ranches because they are considered beautiful and picturesque ”

The red-bellied squirrel is not a pet. Photo Marina Hertzriken / National University of Luján

On April 14, the Ministry of the Environment published Resolution 109/2021 in the Official Gazette of the Nation, which approves the comprehensive management of the invasive alien species (EEI) and potentially invasive alien species (EEPI) to promote containment, early detection, monitoring, mitigation and control actions.

This resolution includes in its enumeration the red-bellied squirrels, which are considered a “charismatic invasive alien species”. Specialists understand that its appearance affects proliferation.

As Florencia Gómez says, the same is not the case with the giant African snail -can measure up to 20 cm- found in Misiones and Corrientes. In general, no one finds it “nice”, so those who identify it inform the authorities, or even dare to crush and bury them.

Close encounters with squirrels

A neighbor from Pilar tells how the presence of squirrels in the neighborhood changed: “More than a year ago we began to see them in the power lines and in the tops of the tallest trees. They were a curiosity. But with the passage of time, the situation changed. Now we see them in the bushes and passing from branch to branch almost at the level of our heads “, Isabella tells Clarion.

In addition, it describes several close encounters with these animals. “While sitting on the veranda of our house, a squirrel came up to the pool to drink water. A neighbor was working in her house, talking on the phone in front of a window, and she saw one go through the doorway. They drive the dogs crazy. , who can be barking for hours. And another neighbor said he observed several hanging around a garbage can, “added Isabella.

Neighbors in towns like Pilar had several close encounters with red-bellied squirrels. Photo Marina Hertzriken / National University of Luján

And sure, squirrels gnaw on wires and generate short circuits also with the tail. To such an extent that Edenor has already developed a protocol to address this situation.

“Until a while ago, only birds interrupted electrical service: pigeons, caranchos, harriers and chimpanzees. Now squirrels joined. Their tails touch two different phases of the electrical network, the system fails and a short circuit is generated. They mainly affect medium voltage networks, “explained a spokesperson for the electricity distribution company.

Between September 2019 and April, in the Pilar-Escobar area, almost 20% of power outages they occurred due to the intervention of fauna; in General Rodríguez-Moreno, the incidence was almost 15%.

Maintenance crews They’re putting metal pins on the posts, as deterrents so that the squirrels do not approach the points where the short circuits are generated. They also place an insulating cover, made of silicone rubber, to protect the cables.

What to do if squirrels are detected

In the future, there is a lot of concern and even specialists see this squirrel as a threat of global relevance. “There is the possibility that its distribution reaches the forests and jungles of northeastern Argentina, through the gallery forests that extend from the province of Buenos Aires. Once these environments are colonized, there would no longer be a natural containment that prevents their displacement towards the north, being able to reach megadiverse areas such as the Atlantic Forest and the Amazon Rainforest “, explained from the Ministry of the Environment of the Nation.

It is worth clarifying that capture, transfer, buy or keeping them as pets is not a legal activity; these actions are considered a crime.

To warn about the presence of these squirrels, send an email to [email protected] (Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development) or to [email protected] (National University of Luján). In the Province of Buenos Aires you can also write to [email protected]

