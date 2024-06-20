“We will bring technology and professionalism there to support the work of the Olympic medical staff. The educational part will allow, in these years leading up to the Olympics, and even afterwards, to create preparation courses for all those who deal with athletes: general practitioners, orthopedists, physiatrists, but also neurologists and doctors who deal with cardiovascular pathologies”, to develop “the guidelines needed to manage, from the child who gets hurt during sport to the athlete of national or international interest”. Thus Ettore Squillaci, Sirm delegate for sports institutions, to Adnkronos, speaking this morning in Milan, during the 51st National Congress of the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology (Sirm), at the presentation of the path of a framework agreement cooperation in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics between the scientific society and the Italian National Olympic Committee.

On the other hand, since the Olympics take place “over a vast territory – adds Squillaci – which concerns not only large cities such as Milan and Verona, which obviously already have adequate clinical structures, but also for example in Livigno, which obviously does not have healthcare systems adequate to accommodate the large number of athletes, but also of people who will intervene on those days, Sirm will provide structural and clinical support both for patients such as the child who slips on the ice and hits his head and for the athlete on the pitch competition”. The activity will be carried out jointly “with the national health system – explains the expert – to cover and strengthen those needs relating to the two months of the Olympics, which also include the Paralympics. For the economic part – concludes Squillaci – there will be no type of burden for the taxpayer or for the NHS thanks to the contribution of the companies that will participate.