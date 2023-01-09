Ingredients: 800 gr of squid; 800 gr of potatoes; 1 sweet onion; 1 red bell pepper; 1 green pepper; 1 whole peeled tomato boat; 1 glass of white wine; Olive oil; Salt; Pepper.

Heat a saucepan with a little oil and fry the red pepper, peeled and cut into wide strips. We booked. In that casserole, we poached the onion and the green pepper, all very chopped. On low heat for 15 minutes. Add the chopped tomatoes. Season with salt and pepper, raise the heat, let most of the moisture provided by the tomato evaporate and add the chopped squid and white wine. We let evaporate and put the strips of pepper that we had reserved.

Stir well, cover with water and cook over low heat for 40 minutes with the pan covered. We snap the potatoes and in another 20 minutes it will be ready. It is interesting to spend the last ones moving the casserole so that the sauce thickens.