Since its arrival on Netflix, The Squid Game has everyone trying to unravel the great details and mysteries that surround its shocking circuit of bloody competitions, which are supervised by mysterious people known as workers. Nothing is known about them, which has led to the emergence of a new theory: they are winners of previous versions of Squid game.

This potential hypothesis is supported not only by the presence of In Ho (Detective Jun Ho’s missing brother) as the Front Man, but on the fact that there are multiple files of other participants.

In that sense, the conjectures suggest that the guards were the players at some point; But, upon returning to the outside world, they became indebted again, which is why they sought to re-enter The Squid Game. This would not be so difficult to achieve, since it has already been shown that the organization behind the macabre challenges maintains constant vigilance over its graduates.

In this way, it would also explain why the workers are so cold in the face of the brutality of the sequences: they need the money and they have already seen how everything works.

What does The Squid Game mean?

The Squid Game has Seong Gi-Hun in its leading role. The subject, consumed by the great debts that afflict him, is approached at a train station by a mysterious man, who offers him a particular way to earn a lot of money.

In the first place, they only face in a common game of tazos. However, everything is about to change when you receive a card with a number in which you can register to compete for a millionaire prize. Although he soon realizes that his decision leads him down a path of torture.

What are the games of The Squid Game?

Viewers were fascinated by the bloody challenges in Squid game. Along these lines, we leave you the list of competencies that make up its impressive plot:

Red light, green light (chapter 1)

The honeycomb (chapter 3)

Pull and Pull (Chapter 4)

The marbles (chapter 6)

Glass Bridge (Chapter 7)

The Squid Game (Chapter 9).