The class struggle and the social inequality they are undoubtedly two timeless themes and, in the course of history, they have been faced an almost infinite number of times and in a completely different way. This is probably due to the fact that both arguments affect populations all over the world indiscriminately and, consequently, they trigger a different response based on the socio-economic context that hosts them. Recently, thanks to his Squid Game (of which you can find our review here), the director Hwang Dong-hyuk offered the audience a dystopian fairy tale that publicly exposes the problems of his native country, South Korea. Today, through a decidedly distant narrative style, Amazon Prime Video took up the theme within Most Dangerous Game, a film by Phil Abraham (originally released as a television series) available October 1, 2021 on the streaming platform.

Two sides of the same coin

As we have already told you, Most Dangerous Game is a film directed by Phil Abraham, originally released on the Roku Channel as a television series consisting of 15 episodes lasting approximately ten minutes each. Arriving as a feature film on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, the show stages the story of Dodge Tynes (Liam Hemsworth), a former athlete in bankruptcy who lives in Detroit with his pregnant wife, Val (Sarah Gadon). The man’s everyday life is interrupted while he is at a bus stop and, suddenly, he faints and wakes up in the hospital, where he will be diagnosed with a inoperable tumor to the brain.

The man, already submerged by debts and without health insurance, it cannot afford the important ones medical expenses necessary to face a therapy. Given the tragic situation, a nurse offers him a business card to contact the Tiro Fund, a company that allegedly helps people with terminal illness in financial distress. He reaches the offices of the company where he meets Miles Sellars (Christoph Waltz), a mysterious man who offers him to sign a surreal agreement. For 24 hours, Dodge he will be a prey, hunted by five “hunters” who will try to kill him. In return, for every hour he manages to survive he will earn money which will be regularly transferred to his bank account, in increments that continually increase. Terrified of leaving his wife and child in debt, Dodge decides to put his life on the line by participating in the terrifying manhunt.

Although in a completely different way, Most Dangerous Game takes up the themes that have previously been dealt with internally as well Squid Game. With its pastel colors and decidedly tones dramatic and over the top, Hwang Dong-hyuk’s South Korean television series was able to paint the drama of living in a world deeply affected by socio-economic disparities and shows us a group of characters desperate for a way to improve their condition, even at the cost of losing their lives. Exactly as Dodge, even the protagonists of the new Netflix show have chosen spontaneously to take part in a cruel deadly game that has an incredible prize pool up for grabs.

For the uninitiated, the Netflix show gives life to one competition brutal in which 456 players are ready to risk their lives to win 45.6 billion South Korean won (roughly the equivalent of 33 million euros) in order to improve their economic condition. Among these there is also our protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), a debt-ridden middle-aged man who decides to take part in the race to regain custody of his daughter. One terrifying test after another, competitors will be faced with an important choice. It is more important to survive or to preserve one’s own humanity?

What are you willing to do to improve your condition?

As we have already anticipated, Most Dangerous Game focuses on the same dynamics, using a completely different narrative style than what we see in Squid Game. Even if the Amazon Prime Video film fails to reach the same emotional charge conveyed by the South Korean series, this too wants to underline the profound discrepancies present within modern society, focusing mainly on the American one. Precisely for this reason, one of the first topics covered concerns thehealth insurance and the consequent heavy medical expenses, not easily accessible to all citizens due to the almost absolute predominance of companies private in the social-health supply system. Rather than leaving his wife and child in debt to pay for his medical bills, Dodge he prefers to risk his life to ensure them a better future.

And, in the same way, too Seong Gi-hun chooses to follow this risky and risky path in order not to get in the way of destiny of his mother and daughter Seong Ga-yeong (Cho Ah-in). The approach used, however, is decidedly different. While Squid Game stages this disturbing social investigation using the typical characteristics of the Battle Royale and the contrast between the brutality and the sense of purity and “infantility” that permeate the evidence of the deadly game, Most Dangerous Game moves on the more traditional paths already crossed countless times by American cinema, with impact fighting and thrilling chases. Even if the realization and the final effect travel on two completely different paths, the main theme and its meaning aim to reach the same destination.

The whole, in fact, wants to underline the profound social inequality that it exists unequivocally between rich and poor and that affects indistinctly the population in every part of the world. In both cases, the competitions were organized for fulfill desires of bored billionaires looking for adrenaline. But if in Squid Game they just watch competitors die and bet money on who will survive the longest while sipping champagne and red wine (a tradition that has been going on for years, as shown in the series), in Most Dangerous Game these are the first to get involved. They are exactly what they want get your hands dirty with blood, without having to worry too much about the repercussions. Two very different approaches which, even if in a very scenic and theatrical way, address these extremely important issues in a particularly interesting way.