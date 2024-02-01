“Squid Game,” the South Korean television phenomenon that has kept millions of viewers glued to the screen, is ready to make its return to Netflix. The series, which tells the story of a deadly survival game with a huge sum of money at stake, has captured the attention of the public and critics, enjoying unprecedented success.

After months of waiting and speculation, Netflix has finally confirmed the production of the second season, scheduled to debut within the next 12 months. The announcement was made via a letter to shareholders, as reported by the US website Variety, sparking excitement from fans around the world.

In the meantime you can see the teaser trailer for the second season

The first season of “Squid Game” racked up prestigious awards, including six Emmy Awards, making it the first non-English-language series to win Best Drama Series. At the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Squid Game” also made history, earning nominations for cast in a drama series, actor Lee Jung-jae and actress Jung Ho-yeon, both of whom won their respective awards .

With its innovative approach and compelling plot, “Squid Game” marked a turning point in the history of television, proving that quality and emotional impact transcend language and cultural barriers.