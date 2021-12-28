According to what was reported by the same author of the series Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the series is currently in discussions with Netflix about a Season 2 and a Season 3 of Squid Game, the famous series that has been incredibly successful. Apparently the creator already has a lot of ideas regarding the future of the series and its characters.

After the recent official confirmation of a second season now comes the news that the creator is already working on a third season of the famous series, although at the moment there is no official release date. In fact, according to his statements, discussions are currently underway regarding a second and third season on Netflix, which would replicate the enormous success of the first season.

According to what was reported by the creator himself the new season will focus on the character of Sung Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, and in particular on the people he met along his journey. He also reassured the fans, promising an ending to the story that had begun, which had seen the first season end with a very particular ending.

Since its release this September, the series was one of the most famous and most viewed on the streaming platform, creating tons of parodies, imitations and much more. The success was so strong and overwhelming that there was even a song starring Rami Malek, performed during an episode of the American program. Saturday Night Live.

Fans of “Squid Game” will be happy to hear that the hit Netflix Korea original series is not only returning for a season two, but potentially a third season as well. @NetflixKR #SquidGame # season2 # season3https://t.co/1gCcnUoZYi – Korea JoongAng Daily (@JoongAngDaily) December 28, 2021

At the moment the same creator of the series has not talked about a release date of Season 2 and Season 3 of Squid Game, highlighting how at the moment the future of the series is still in discussion with Netflix, which, however, had an incredible success as soon as it came out. At the moment it is not yet clear when we will see the new episodes, but certainly the creator himself already has many ideas to continue the story.