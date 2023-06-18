During the recent Netflix Tudum the official teaser trailer of was shown Squid Game: The Challengea reality show inspired by the Netflix TV series of the same name.

Squid Game is undoubtedly one of the most successful products of all time released on the famous streaming platform and, given the incredible popularity achieved by the brand, Netflix has decided to create a Squid Game themed reality show.

Squid Game: The Challenge will see the contestants take part in a series of games inspired by the TV series of the same name but, of course, without its deadly consequences. The winner will have the chance to take home an impressive prize pool of $4.56 million, the largest prize money in reality television history. You can find the official teaser trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge at the head of the article.

The gameshow will see 456 competitors compete for prize money in knockout rounds. Netflix has previously revealed that the reality show will feature a series of games, in which «each player will be pushed to the limit and forced to wonder how far they will go to win, with opportunistic alliances, ruthless strategies and possible betrayals».

The series, which will consist of ten episodeswas filmed in the UK and will be released exclusively on Netflix at November 2023.