The Korean success continues to give something to talk about. The Squid Game has become the most watched production on Netflix in many countries. However, it has already caused some problems, such as the network surcharge complaint that the streaming giant received, or the drama that a person experienced because their number was exposed. Now, there is a new reveal: the bank account shown is real and fans have sent money. But who does it belong to?

The squid game showed real bank account and fans have deposited money. Photo: Allkpop

YOU CAN SEE: Squid game and player 001 – these clues exposed you as the creator

“ The account number belongs to one of the producers of the series . We reached an agreement with the management team and used it, ”explained Hwang Dong Hyuk, creator of Squid game, in an interview with the Allkpop portal. “I have heard that the producer has been receiving deposits worth 456 KRW ($ 0.38) from people who watched the show, “he added.

With this, he also made the clarification that was used with the owner’s permission; however, it specifies that they have decided to close the number for deposits in order to avoid any type of setbacks in the future. Likewise, Dong Hyuk also referred to the phone case that was shown in The Squid Game.

“We used that number because they told us it was a secure number, but the growers didn’t expect the number to work if they put the 010 area code in front. We are very sorry we did not check that in detail. I know the production team is working to adequately compensate that person. We are going to take responsibility until the end ”, he confessed.

Squid game: the back of the card shows a number to participate in the game. Photo: Netflix

YOU CAN SEE: Squid game and its prize in soles: how much would the winner of the series take?

What are the challenges of The Squid Game?

Viewers were fascinated by the bloody Squid game. Along these lines, we leave you the list of competencies that make up its impressive plot:

Red light, green light (chapter 1)

The honeycomb (chapter 3)

Pull and Pull (Chapter 4)

The marbles (chapter 6)

Glass Bridge (Chapter 7)

The Squid Game (Chapter 9).

YOU CAN SEE: Squid game: old man 001 was reported missing, but it was a joke