The Squid Game premiered its first season on September 17, and since then, it has become a success, not only in South Korea – where it has won a lawsuit for network overload – but also in many countries. in the world. Fans of the series are already asking for a second installment, and series director Hwang Dong Hyuk has finally spoken about what a potential sequel would be about.

The Frontman was one of the figures who hid a great secret behind his mask. Photo: Netflix

“ If I do get to do one (second part), it would be the story of the Frontman (a former cop who now oversees the game) . I think the police problem is not just a problem in Korea. I see it on the world news. It was an issue I wanted to raise. Maybe in the second season I can talk more about this, “said Dong Hyuk in an interview with The Times (via Forbes).

For now there is nothing confirmed. Nonetheless, viewers are hoping to see an upcoming batch of episodes, especially as the survival drama culminated with Gi Hun about to catch a plane to see his daughter, but a call to the Squid game organization made it clear that the subject would search. unmask those who caused so much suffering and the death of the other participants.

What does the director think of the success of Squid game?

The squid game continues unstoppable. It is undeniable that the Korean drama is here to stay and, although it has been criticized for the brutality of some of its scenes, many believe that its great performance is due to its close relationship with the society in which we live, something in which that its creator seems to agree.

“Turning the story into the show was still an adventure, just like a decade ago. I knew it would be all or nothing; either a masterpiece or a total failure. The idea for this work was very experimental. So I kept wondering if audiences would find it convincing for the characters to risk their lives to play child’s games, “Donk Hyuk confessed to The Times (via GQ).

“After about 12 years, the world has changed and it has become a place where these very peculiar and violent stories of survival are really welcome. The games in the series that participants go crazy about align with people’s desires to hit the jackpot with things like cryptocurrencies, real estate, and stocks”, He reflected.

