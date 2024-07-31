During the pandemic, one of the series that gained the most popularity was The Squid Gamein which a group of strangers compete against each other to win a large reward, but if they lose these challenges, their integrity will also be affected. This instant fame made the second season soon confirmed, which took a long time to give news of the production, but today there has been news that will immediately make fans jump.

On the official channel of Netflix A new video was released as a trailer, and it not only shows new scenes from the show, but also confirms that the next December 26th This year, viewers will be able to turn on their TVs and watch the new episodes, which should now be in the editing stage. However, it has not been mentioned whether the series will follow the new policy of the streaming platform, that is, to divide the season into two parts on different dates.

The most curious thing is that within the description in Youtube It is said that there will be a third season and this will be the last. Likewise, the confirmation that it will be broadcast in the 2025.

Here is the video:

Here is the synopsis of the show:

“Squid Game” is a South Korean Netflix series that mixes elements of drama, suspense and social criticism. The plot follows Seong Gi-hun, a desperate and indebted man who receives a mysterious invitation to participate in a series of children’s games with a multimillion-dollar prize. Joining 455 other contestants who are also in desperate straits, Gi-hun discovers that the games have a macabre twist: those who fail to pass the tests are literally eliminated from the competition. As the number of contestants dwindles, the survivors must confront moral dilemmas and survival strategies in a brutal environment, all while the game’s organizers watch from the shadows.

Remember that if you haven’t seen the first season, you can do so at Netflix.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: I haven’t seen a single episode of the series, and I’m not really interested in watching it. We’ll have to see if the critics like the second season.