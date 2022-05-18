Netflix is ​​ready to expand the Squid Game universe, the release of season 2 has in fact been confirmed. Squid Game is a Korean television series that debuted on the US broadcaster last year, receiving mostly positive reviews from both critics and users.

The news in this regard were announced directly by the creator of the series himselfHwang, mind in an interview with Vanity Fair he talked about the great success achieved by the first season of Squid Game.

It was in those moments that the creator of the Korean TV show admitted that the new episodes of the second season will be made towards the end of 2023. This leaves us to assume that until 2024 we will not have the possibility to see the new episodes on TV.

Humanity will be tested once again through those games. A question arises in this regard, whether true solidarity between human beings is possible. “

This is what Hwang expressed during the interview with Vanity Fair, in response to questions about the second season of Squid Game.

Vanity Fair also included live updates on Hwang’s second season of the show. According to the magazine, the creator would in fact have at least three pages on which ideas are listed that we will be able to see in the script of the second season.

This indicates that currently Hwang would not have any certainty to be able to share with fans of the series, but at least he wanted to point out that even in this second season there will be games as in the previous season.

If you haven’t seen Squid Game yet, you can retrieve this korean-style television series on Netflixwaiting for a second season that will presumably arrive in 2024.

There are also interesting news coming to the Californian broadcaster, as well as the confirmation of Squid Game season 2. If curiosity assails you, all you have to do is run and read our article. Enjoy the reading.