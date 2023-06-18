













Squid Game returns with second season and reality | EarthGamer

One of them is a reality show, a derivative of this series and which has the name of Squid Game: The Challenge. The idea is to bring some of the evidence of this South Korean production to our reality.

Obviously, without deaths or injuries involved. As for the second part of the announcement, it is in relation to the second season.

It was previously confirmed that the squid game It would have a sequel but in TUDUM there were some specific details.

We recommend: The second season has not yet arrived and El Juego del Squid is already discussing a third season.

Among them the revelation of four more actors who will be part of the cast. All of them are Korean artists and they are none other than Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

Fountain: Netflix.

In addition to them, the participation of four performers from the original cast in the second season of Squid Game.

In this case we are talking about Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo, who will once again interfere with this deadly game.

As expected, both the reality show and the sequel are exclusive to Netflix. the squid gamefrom which many expected nothing, ended up becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo will be back for ‘The Squid Game’ Season 2! AND #TUDUM just revealed four new actors joining the cast! pic.twitter.com/IqYdDR6m7t – Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) June 17, 2023

Not even Netflix imagined that it would attract so much audience attention. Just 17 days after being available in the catalog of this video service, it reached the homes of 111 million people.

Fountain: Netflix.

Fountain: Netflix.

Fountain: Netflix.

In September 2021, he managed to reach the #1 position in the United States; in October it finished as the most viewed in 83 countries.

So its conversion into a franchise was something to be expected, and the announcement made at TUDUM is only confirming it.

Apart from Squid Game We have more series information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.