Since The Squid Game joined the Netflix content video library, the networks were flooded for weeks with content related to the series created by Hwang Dong Hyuk. Although the madness has calmed down, the South Korean screenwriter has reawakened the excitement of his fans by confirming that he is in talks with the streaming giant to continue the plot.

“I am in talks with Netflix about the second season and the third. We will come to a conclusion at any time “, commented the director in statements collected by Screen Rant.

Hwang Dong Hyuk, director of Squid Game. Photo: Netflix

The announcement should not surprise fans, especially after the successful production became the most watched title in the history of the aforementioned platform, so it was only a matter of time for new batches of episodes to go live. and follow the line of other hits like Stranger Things and Elite.

What will happen in Squid game 2?

For now, no further details have been offered about the plot for Squid game 2. Also, it should be noted the large amount of time it took Hwang Dong Hyuk to develop his project. Even so, his fans have postulated two possible plots.

The first would be Gi Hun’s return to The Squid Game and, with all the money he has earned, he would find a way to deactivate the entire organization from its roots to its surface, the latter could result in the destruction of all used facilities. for challenges. Also, the development of this arc could include flashback sequences that explain Oh Il Nam’s past and his initial purposes to create his bloody games.

Gi Hun could exact revenge on the organization in a potential Squid game 2. Photo: Composition / Netflix

On the other hand, the second conjecture establishes that the story of the protagonist of the first season is a mere subplot; In other words, Squid game would have new main roles and renewed games, while its previous winner would take a back seat with his efforts to ruin the organization.