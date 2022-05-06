The first part of Squid Game it was literally a success, so it was clear that Netflix would propose a second season. Games were the absolute protagonists, so much so that they launched a real fashion.

During a recent interviewthe creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk answered a few questions interesting, one of which was if he already had some particular game in mind for the second season of Squid Game. Here is his statement:

Yes, there are some. However, I don’t want to give any spoilers, so all I’m going to say is that there will be new games, even better ones than the first season.

Unfortunately, at the moment these are the only information we have on the affair, so we just have to wait for further news. Also, if you are a fan of the director, you should definitely know that his next film will be even more violent than the Netflix series.

For those who don’t know anything about Squid Games, just know that the series tells the story of Seong Gi-hun, a divorced and enormously indebted man, forced to be supported by his mother. A stranger notices this economic status of him, and pretending to help him convinces him to participate in a strange race. The seemingly harmless competition sees entrants compete against six children’s games, with the ultimate goal of winning for the huge amount of money up for grabs.

Unfortunately these simple games will hide much more, the participants will soon find themselves fighting for their lives and only the most determined will come to the end.