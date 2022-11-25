South Korean actor O Yeong-su, best known for the popular Netflix series Squid game, has been charged with sexual misconduct. The public prosecutor today confirmed reports from local media to AFP news agency.
Local media wrote that the 78-year-old actor is accused of indecently touching a woman in 2017. The public prosecutor, however, tells the news agency that these reports are “factually incorrect”, but did not provide any further information about the allegations.
O Yeong-su became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a TV series at the beginning of this year. In Squid Game, he was featured as the oldest contestant (001) of the children’s fatality games.
Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.
Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Squid #Game #actor #charged #sexual #misconduct
Leave a Reply