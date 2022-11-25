South Korean actor O Yeong-su, best known for the popular Netflix series Squid game , has been charged with sexual misconduct. The public prosecutor today confirmed reports from local media to AFP news agency.

Local media wrote that the 78-year-old actor is accused of indecently touching a woman in 2017. The public prosecutor, however, tells the news agency that these reports are “factually incorrect”, but did not provide any further information about the allegations.

O Yeong-su became the first South Korean to win a Golden Globe for best supporting actor in a TV series at the beginning of this year. In Squid Game, he was featured as the oldest contestant (001) of the children’s fatality games.

