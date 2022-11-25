According to a new report, O Yeong-su, a South Korean actor who played Oh Il-nam in Squid Gamehas been accused of sexual misconduct.

Deadline reports that the actor was accused of inappropriately touching a woman’s body five years ago. Although O Yeong-su has not been arrested, the playwright shared a statement apologizing for these actions, but does not admit guilt.

“I just took her hand to lead the way around the lake. I apologized because [la persona] He said he wouldn’t make a fuss about it, but that doesn’t mean I admit the charges.”

O Yeong-su has pointed out that in the incident that took place in 2017, he simply took “the woman by the hand to show her the way around a lake.” As this information became known, various local media began to share various details, but a Suwon court official said that “everything reported by the local media is not correct.”

We just have to wait and see how this case progresses.. On related topics, you can learn more about the second season of Squid Game here. Similarly, there will be a reality show inspired by this series.

Via: Deadline