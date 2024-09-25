Netflix will return to Lucca Comics & Games 2024 with a series of events dedicated to the second season of Squid Game. A pavilion dedicated to the series will be set up in Piazza Anfiteatro, complete with an exclusive store where fans can purchase merchandise created specifically for the event. The highlight will be on October 31, when series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, along with actors Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-jun, will meet fans and reveal previews of the new season, which will debut on Netflix on December 26.

The plot of the second season will see the return of Gi-hun, who after winning the first Squid Game gives up on going to the United States and decides to participate in a new deadly game in search of revenge. The cast will also include Lee Byung-hun as the Front Man and Gong Yoo as the Recruiter. Newcomers include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul and Park Gyu-young. In addition to the events related to Squid Game 2, from October 30 to November 3 in Piazza San Michele there will be the iconic doll of the series, which will involve fans in the game “1, 2, 3, star!”.