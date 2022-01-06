The premiere of The Squid Game on Netflix it was a resounding success. The production created by Hwang Dong Hyuk became the most watched and sought after series of 2021. Therefore, the announcement of its second season, despite worrying disagreements from its director, was inevitable, as was the imminent return of Gi- Hun.

Gi-Hun is the character who wins The Squid Game. Photo: Netflix

Although it has been slipped that the narrative could extend until even a third season, there were no further details about its common thread. However, the protagonist of Squid game, Lee Jing Jae, confessed to People magazine some spoilers.

“I have no idea what is going to happen or its magnitude, but the only thing (Hwang) has told me is that Seong Gi-Hun will return to participate in the series, and he will return to play in the arena ”, He declared.

“I hope there is some kind of twist that is exciting and surprising for me and the viewers. If it was predictable, it wouldn’t be fun, “he added.

The second part of The Squid Game was required by fans of the series. Photo: Netflix

On the other hand, Jing Jae also commented about his experience in Squid game, in addition to confessing that he had a feeling from the beginning that the production would be a boom.

“The first day when we were shooting Red Light Green Light, I saw the giant robot Young Hee and 456 people in green sweatshirts running for their lives, and from r epente I had the feeling that it was going to be very big ”He recalled.

“So I went and said (to Hwang) and the team, ‘I think this is going to be very popular. You should do a theme park right now, you should make sure that robot is there, and people could play all six games on this show, ‘”he explained.