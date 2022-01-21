squid game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, is the most successful Korean series on Netflix, thanks to its adrenaline-pumping plot. During its nine episodes, viewers witnessed hundreds of financially strapped people compete in deadly games.

To the surprise of many, Gi Hun emerged as the sole winner and fans have been waiting for confirmation of a second season to find out his fate. Dong-hyuk had already expressed his desire to make a continuation and the company has just given the green light.

In a recent interview with Netflix, content director Ted Sarandos confirmed that there will be a second part for The Squid Game. “Absolutely. The Squid Game universe has just begun”, he commented without hesitation given that it is the most watched series in the company’s history.

What will the second season be about?

The first fan theory postulates that Gi Hun will infiltrate The Squid Game to disable the entire organization inside and out. At the same time, flashbacks would be used to learn about Oh Il Nam’s past.

The second proposal believes that the protagonist’s new adventure would really be a subplot. Thus, the popular competition would have new characters and renewed games to keep the fan of the show interested.

Fans believe Gi Hun could get his revenge on the organization in a potential Squid game 2. Photo: Composite/Netflix

What did the director say about Squid game 2?

“It is a fact that there will be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I am currently in the planning process. I still think it’s premature to announce when and how it’s going to be held… but I promise you one thing, Gi Hun will come back and do something for the world,” said Dong Hyuk previously.