On October 31st, the world of Netflix and Squid Game fans will have the city of Lucca as a special stage for what is considered one of the most anticipated events of the year. Lucca Comics & Games 2024, in fact, will host the presentation of “Squid Game 2” with exceptional guests such as the creator, writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk, together with the protagonists Lee Jung-jae and Wi Ha-Jun who will tell the public some of the most intriguing news of the second season of this colossal television success.

“Squid Game,” with its first release in 2021, not only shattered viewing records on Netflix, remaining the most popular series on the platform for over two years, but also took home numerous accolades, including 6 Emmy Awards. Among these, the prize for the Best Director to Hwang Dong-hyuk and Best Actor in a Leading Role to Lee Jung-jaeconfirming the exceptional talent behind and in front of the camera.

The previews of the new season show breathtaking images and promise exciting developments. Gi-hun, played by award-winning Lee Jung-jae, is seen making a crucial decision, giving up his plans to move to the United States following a mysterious phone call, instead deciding to embark on a new mission. Along with him, familiar faces such as Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) and the Recruiter (Gong Yoo) will return, as well as the addition of new cast members who promise to further enrich the plot.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, the first Asian to win the Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series, not only reprises his role as director but continues to be the creative driving force behind the scenes.promising to maintain the high level of tension and entertainment that has characterized the series since its debut.

The Lucca event will be a crucial moment for all “Squid Game” fans, offering a unique opportunity to interact with the creators and discover in advance what the future holds for this revolutionary series. With over 142 million households glued to screens in its first four weeks, and a guaranteed place at the top of the charts in 94 countries“Squid Game” has established itself not only as a television success, but as a truly global cultural phenomenon, transforming childhood games into icons of biting and current social criticism.